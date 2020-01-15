LOS ANGELES -Jennifer Lopez longs to lead a ‘’more simple’’ life overseas. The ‘Hustlers’ actress - who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - dreams of leaving America and stepping back from work while getting closer to nature.

Confessing her ‘’bucket list’’ aspiration, she told the new issue of America’s Vanity Fair magazine: ‘’I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali. ‘’Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.

‘’I have fantasies like that.’’

The former ‘American Idol’ judge has enjoyed success in various career paths but her biggest love will always be acting.

The 50-year-old superstar said: ‘’I would say dancing and music are my first loves, but acting is the love of my life.

‘’You have your first love and the love of your life, and acting is the love of my life.

 