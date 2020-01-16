Share:

PESHAWAR - With an aim to serve people through latest technology, first system under the banner of Digital Pakistan on Wednesday launched, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, E-challan system has been launched and connected with the Central System for better performance and hassle free working. According to this system, one will get a SMS alert immediately on his or her number after being challaned. The new system has been expanded to the tribal districts of the province.

On December 5, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ program, an initiative aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare. Digital Pakistan is a comprehensive plan which will not only help the country in competing in the digital market globally but also create jobs and ease for the people of Pakistan.

One of the important initiatives of Digital Pakistan is creating literacy & developing relevant skills in the youth. Through this extraordinary step, youth will be equipped with cutting edge skills that will assist them in competing globally.

Digital skilling and literacy enable our tech graduates to secure relevant jobs. A majority of our tech graduates today cannot compete globally because our curriculum is outdated and barring them from monetizing those skills.