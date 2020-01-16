Share:

LAHORE - Surgery Department of Lahore General Hospital arranged Laparoscopic Simulation Workshop for surgeons and young doctors at auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Wednesday. Senior consultants Dr Amana Javed, Dr Saeed, Dr Toseef and others highlighted different aspects of laparoscopic procedures, provided hands on training and answered to the queries of the participants. Addressing certificate distribution ceremony, Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Al-fareed Zafar appreciated holding the event, saying it would go a long way in improving knowledge and skills of young surgeons. He said that introduction of laparoscopic procedure has brought a revolution in medical field. He said that less cost and minimum time for recovery were real benefits of this type of surgery.