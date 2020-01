Share:

Major General Babar Iftikhar has been appointed as Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR). The major reshuffle in the Pakistan Army has led to transfer of Major General Asif Ghafoor from position of DG-ISPR to new service as GOC 40 Okara.

Major General tweeted expressing his gratitude for appreciation and support extended during the tenure serving as DG-ISPR.