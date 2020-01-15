Share:

LAHORE-Renowned actress Mehwish Hayat trolled back at Canadian author, Tarek Fateh after he misjudged a video clip from the film Load Wedding to be real.

Fateh took to twitter and wrote: “Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: “I will never ever allow my children to take these drops. Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never.”

However Mehwish was quick to reply on the matter and set the record straight about where the actual footage stems from.

“Thank u for giving your 2 cents on this but please first verify the source before posting next time. It’s a scene from my movie loadwedding”, the polio worker is me and that woman an actress,” she said. She added: “Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue. Glad to see our performances were so convincing.”

The video is part of the film’s BTS, showing the part where Hayat walks door-to-door distributing polio vaccine, in response to which a woman begins to scream.

Hayat is best known for her roles in ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘Actor in Law’.

She was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.