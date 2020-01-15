Share:

LAHORE-Super-hit drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ is finally coming to an end and itwill be screened in all big cinemas across the country.

After ruling on television screens and social media feeds for 5 months, the super-hit serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ is finally coming to an end and its last episode will be aired on 25th January instead of January 18.

The channel announced the breaking news through Facebook post and wrote: “The biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistan television is coming to an end. Watch the last mega double episode of ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ simultaneously on Ary Digital and cinema across Pakistan on Saturday 25th Jan 2020 at 8:00pm.” The serial featuring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Savera Nadeem in the main roles have received unexpected response from the viewers.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui also shared his thoughts and said: “Its just amazing. When I did this drama, I did it like any other drama.”

Adnan essays the role of Shehwar Ahmed, a successful businessman who is shown as Mehwish’s love interest. His wife, Maham lives in the US due to their marital issues. The actor revealed initially he wasn’t too sure about playing a villain like Shehwar. “I also had an argument and intense discussion with Humayun Saeed about whether I should play the role of Shehwar or not.” He joked that Humayun mostly takes up hero’s role and end up giving him the villian to play. Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ revolves around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish choose a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.