LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, T20 captain Babar Azam and coordinator of selection committee Nadeem Khan held a preliminary meeting on Wednesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium. During the meeting, the participants discussed the national side for the upcoming three T20s against Bangladesh, which will be played here at the historical Gaddafi Stadium on January 24, 25 and 27. In the recent meeting in Dubai, the BCB officials confirmed the PCB that they would be visiting Pakistan to play not only three T20s but also two Tests and one off ODI as well at three venues – Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi – in three legs. The discussion process will continue today (Thursday), when they will involve the six selectors, following which Misbah and Babar will announce the national side at 2:30pm in the media conference room at Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.