ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has recommended its Bureau’s headquarters to place name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif on exit control list (ECL) in case of misuse of power and corruption, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

In December 2019, NAB had initiated investigation against PML-N senior leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Javed Latif on account of misuse of power, acquiring assets worth billions of rupees in names of his siblings.

According to documents available with The Nation, NAB Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal had directed NAB Lahore under Section 34(a) of NAO 1999 to hold inquiry and submit final report. On directions of chairman NAB, the director general of NAB Lahore constituted an eight-member Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to investigate the allegations of misuse of authority under section 9 (a) of NAO and section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

According to source, NAB had received a complaint against MNA from Sheikhupura district. Mian Javed Latif was accused of acquiring assets worth billions of rupees in his siblings’ name after entering the politics. They revealed that according to available information, he owned a 12 Marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, before entering politics which has now been extended up to 1.5 acres. Majority of his (Javed Latif) assets were acquired in name of his mother who is a housewife and supposedly non-tax filer, in order to park his black money.

They said NAB Lahore, so far, has been investigating source of funds used to buy six CNG and patrol stations in Sheikhpura and Sarghoda District, one paper mill in Sheikhupura district, one plaza, and houses constructed on half acre and two flour mills in Sheikhupura owned by his mother, Walait Latif. Javed Latif’s mother who is house wife also owns his dera and a building (given on rent to APNA Bank) constructed on 2 Kanal and 17 Marla land near Sharqpur Chowk, City Sheikhupura is in the name of his mother Walait Latif. His mother and brothers - Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif and Akhtar Latif - also own two brick kilns established on over 20 acre lands in Kot Ranjeet, Sheikhupura district.

The CIT would also investigate source of funds used to buy 136 Kanal agriculture lands in Mouza Hiran Minrar, Sheikhupra in the name of his brothers, Amjad Latif and Anwar Latif. There are also charges against him and his siblings of forcefully occupying 24 Marla land belonging to Khalid Aleem, resident of Lahore and Mehboobul Haq, resident of Sheikhupura to include into their flour mills. Similarly, Mian Javed Latif and his siblings have been facing charges of illegally occupying 2 Kanal land of M/S Shahid and Brothers lying in between two flour mills, his siblings own. His brothers Amjad Latif, Muhammad Munawar Latif, Anwar Latif, Akhtar Latif, and his son Muhammad Ahsan Javed also own City Tower constructed on 18 Kanal, 12 Marla in Mouza Hanjrianwala, Lahore Road, City Sheikhupura. An ongoing inquiry of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) found this property/ multi-storied construction is being raised on the Government Land (belongs to Highway Department). This structure was built without any approval from LDA/TMA or any Municipal Agency. ACE is enquiring into this matter vide enquiry 32-E-19; at present his family has approached Lahore High Court to halt these proceeding.