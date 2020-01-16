Share:

KARACHI - One person was killed when a motorcycle collided with a container near Korangi Creek Kanta in Karachi on late Tuesday night.

According to eye-witnesses, the motorcycle hit a container parked on the road side in Korangi area due to over-speeding, killing the youth riding the motorcycle on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

On the other hand, a labourer was killed when a shipping container fell on him at the Port Qasim on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Waheed. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital.