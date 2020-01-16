Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of the ruling party’s efforts to woo its almost all annoyed allies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday in a crucial meeting with PML-Q succeeded to convince it that an already power-sharing signed agreement with it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

A delegation of PTI leadership met with the PML-Q, a coalition partner of the ruling party in the centre and Punjab, leadership at Punjab House to address their reservations pertaining to non-provision of due share in the development funds and administrative affairs especially in Punjab.

PTI-side included Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. The PML-Q delegation was represented by Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, and party’s two members of the National Assembly Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

“We had some demands connected with the development schemes,” said federal minister Cheema while talking to reporters after the meeting and added, “PTI has assured to fulfil all these demands.” He also said that there could be differences even within residents of a house and they were thankful to the government for hearing to their concerns.

Housing Minister Cheema had skipped the last cabinet meeting over his party’s reservations with the PTI government for not implementing a power sharing agreement signed after 2018 General Elections to form a coalition government. His decision gave rise to speculations that PML-Q, after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was parting ways with PTI in centre and Punjab

Last week, senior MQM leader and federal Information Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had quit Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet over his party’s reservations with the PTI government for not fulfilling its promises.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee of his prty headed by Defence Minister Khattak, with the task to meet annoyed government allies — MQM, PML-Q, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to address their reservation.

A source aware of the meeting said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar assured PNNL-Q that inspector general of police Punjab and provincial chief secretary would improve their working relationship with its ministers and lawmaker. The CM called PML-Q as a “reliable ally.”

After the meeting, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said in his press talk that there was no truth in rumours going round that government was facing destabilization after its allies had shown their concerns over some matters. “Our government is facing no difficulty at the moment.”

Tareen further said that MQM left cabinet, not the government. “We are talking to them and requesting them to come back in the cabinet,” he said and added, “Our talks are under ways with all coalition partners.” He said that PTI committee earlier on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and addressed their concerns. He said that their meeting was also scheduled with GDA and they had already held many meetings with BNP-M. “Our government is as stable as it was in the past and will complete its term till 2023,” he said

Khattak speaking on the occasion said that they sat together to remove misunderstandings. “PML-Q was a collation partner of PTI and would remain in future,” he said adding that the government would complete its term.

The meeting of PTI with PML-Q was a final round of talks as two meetings between both coalition partners had already taken place in the last couple of weeks.

PML-Q leadership claims said his party’s ministers and lawmakers were not getting due share in the development budget and administration affairs as committed in the power sharing formula

The PTI had promised to give PML-Q two federal and as many provincial ministries and the Punjab Assembly speaker’s slot but the commitment had not been entirely fulfilled. Cheema is the only federal minister from the PML-Q.

According to the power sharing formula, the provincial government will consult both PML-Q ministers in Punjab in matters of transfers and postings in their respective ministries. The PML-Q will have complete say in the administrative affairs and transfer/postings in at least three districts of Punjab—Gujrat, Chakwal and Bahawalpur besides three other tehsils of the province.

The government will allocate budget for the schemes proposed by Q lawmakers.

