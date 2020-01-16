Share:

LAHORE - Punjab chief minister’s office Wednesday shared comparative details of expenditure claiming that Sardar Usman Buzdar had set an example of austerity by curtailing spending under different heads.

An official handout said that Rs.80.62 million was spent under the head of entertainment and gifts during the financial year 2016-17 and around 90 million rupees were spent under this head in 2017-18.

During the tenure of the incumbent chief minister, however, Rs.50.38 million was spent on entertainment and gifts in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 20 million have been spent under this head during the current financial year (till November).

Similarly, Rs 30 million were incurred on petrol in 2016-17 and Rs.30.5 million in 2017-18 under the same head; whereas Rs 20.19 million were spent on petrol in 2018-19 and an amount of Rs 10.24 million has been spent on petrol in 2019-20 (till December). Also, Rs 0.74 million were spent on furniture in 2016-17 and Rs 0.64 million were spent in next financial year. However, Rs 1.49 million had been spent under the head of furniture during 2018-19. In the tenure of incumbent chief minister, however, an amount of Rs 0.49 million has been spent under the head of furniture in 2019-20 (till December).

Rs 90m spent under entertainment and gifts head in 2017-18

In a statement, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that austerity policy was being strictly followed by the Punjab government. “Unnecessary expenditures are against public interest and a new tradition has been set by curtailing expenditures”, he said, adding that lavish spending culture of the previous government had been totally done away with. The government’s kitty, he said, was being used on public welfare only, he concluded.

Modi paves the way for Balkanization of India

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Modi government has paved the way for the balkanization of India through controversial citizenship (amendment) act, 2019.

In a statement, he said that even the Indian citizens were agitating against this black law and asserted that a country where students’ voice was being oppressed had tenured into a prison. “Torture of JNU students is a black mark on the face of Modi government”, he said. Buzdar further stated that sham Indian democracy had deprived the citizens of their nationality without any justification. “On the other side, minorities are enjoying exemplary rights in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, he observed. He asked Narendra Modi to set his own house in order. Pakistani minorities, he said, were totally safe, secure and satisfied and marriage laws had been formulated for Sikhs and other religious minorities in the province of Punjab.

CM grieved over loss of lives

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he is deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives and properties due to snowfall and land-sliding in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that Punjab government was standing with the affected people adding that it is ready for their help and people in need should not consider them alone. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.