KARACHI - Rangers personnel on Wednesday arrested two key members of an outlawed organisation over charges of extortion during an intelligence-based operation carried out in District West of the City.

According to Rangers spokesperson, two members of an banned outfit have been arrested in an IBO over their involvement in getting extortion. The arrested men were identified as Rasheed alias Khan Baba and Ismail alias Chips Wala.

The accused men were wanted to the law enforcement agencies in Swat as Rasheed alias Khan Baba fled from Swat fearing his arrest and continued his criminal activities in the metropolis. The spokesperson added Ismail alias Chips Wala is resident of Karachi and facilitator of a banned outfit.

The accused persons had lodged firing on the owner of a shop in April 20 last year over his refusal to pay extortion money. The shop owner had paid Rs 100,000 extortion money to them over facing life threats. Later in August 28 last year, the arrested men gave life threats to a businessman in Sher Shah Market besides demanding Rs 10 million extortion money, the spokesperson said.