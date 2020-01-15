Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to get conduct third party audit in respect of private housing societies approved during the last 15 years. As per media reports, rules have been formulated to hire services of private companies that will perform the third party audit.

This company will review the use of existing land of approved private housing societies operating in the jurisdiction of RDA. Later, it will be authorised to check compatibility of utilisation of land with the laid out plan.

This company would check the domestic and commercial constructions in societies and later will check if it is in conformity with lay out plan.

The company would be competent to review the size of plots in consonance with lay out plan. It will also review the land allocated for parks, community halls, graveyards, green belts in accordance to the plan and report besides filing a report to the RDA’s Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering Directorate.

A grand operation would be carried out against those transgressing the rules.