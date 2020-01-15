Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday taking strict notice of absence of senior doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) directed hospital administration to ensure their presence to facilitate patients.

Following the directions of the SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, PIMS administration has also issued a circular to all departments mentioning the senior doctors and medical staff to ensure their presence at hospital to provide healthcare to patients visiting the hospital.

The circular issued by the hospital administration said that “it has been observed that senior faculty members of different specialties are not present in their respective OPD/department without intimating to authority, which is causing a lot of inconvenience for the patients and has been viewed as serious by higher authorities i.e. Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health.”

The official order also added that, moreover, some of the medical staff is in habit of leaving the place of duty before closing hours/timings, which is an act of indiscipline on their part and needs to be avoided strictly.

“Therefore all the senior faculty members/heads of department are hereby directed to be more punctual and ensure presence of all staff working under their control. Strict compliance is required,” said the circular issued.

Meanwhile, statement released by the ministry said that SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has taken serious notice on reports that heads of departments, senior doctors, and specialists are often not present in their place of duty and leave their offices before the closing hours.

It added that on the direction of Dr. Zafar Mirza, Joint Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Anjum Javed has issued a strongly worded circular warning that disciplinary action will be taken against doctors found unauthorised absent from duty. Thousands of patients visit PIMS on a daily basis and they cannot under any circumstances be deprived of the services of senior doctors and specialists, said Dr. Zafar Mirza in a statement.

He said that there shall be zero tolerance for such casual attitude. Under directions of the Prime Minister, we are making all out effort to uplift services in major hospitals. This will require utmost devotion and commitment by the doctors and staff, he said.

Earlier, Senate Standing Committee on NHS has also urged the hospital administration to provide quality medicines to the patients visiting the hospital.

The committee headed by Senator Khusbakht Shujaat discussed the performance of PIMS for the patients’ healthcare.

The committee while taking into consideration the performance of PIMS took serious notice on the decline of performance of the surgical department during the last four years.

Deliberating work, performance and functions of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the committee took serious notice of the private pharmacy at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

It was asserted that quality of the medicine must not be compromised and that pharmacy SOPs must be followed.

Reviewing the case of probe into the death of Dr. Adnan Mehboob, allegedly due to negligence at the Burn Centre PIMS, the committee was informed that a fact-finding inquiry committee has been constituted by the Secretary Ministry of Health.

The first meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Ashok Kumar and minutes will be submitted to the committee. Dr. Mirza said that a final report will be submitted to the committee soon.