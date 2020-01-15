Share:

LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez found it ‘’really exciting’’ being involved in the production process of her album.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer has been more proactive in the recording studio and is grateful to her collaborators, songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, for helping her take that step.

She said: ‘’I took over completely after the last year or two. And I had the people around me that were my partners throughout all of it, and specifically with Justin and Julia, they have become my family. They’re able to bring out the best in me. I had a say in production, I had a say in how I wanted everything to be put together, melodies -- [I was] more involved than I’ve ever been before, and ... I could not be more proud of an album, or a project that I’ve done. And it’s exciting, really exciting.’’

And Selena opened up about one of her tracks on the new album, which has received much praise.

Speaking about her song ‘Vulnerable’, she added to Billboard: ‘’That’s actually one of my favourites as well, for that reason. It is saying, after completely being depleted from life or whatever ... I turned bitter for a while. I was extremely bitter and very dry. I was just disconnected to my feelings for so long. But I go to therapy, I talk about everything that I’m walking through. I felt like, ‘Why do I do this? Why do I give myself away to people, even if it’s just friends or random people? Why do I do that?’