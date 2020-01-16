Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Functional Committee for Human Rights has raised objections over Zainab Alert Bill.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said bill will be soon passed after removing drafting mistakes from it. The senate functional committee for human rights met here Wednesday under Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Khokhar said it is must that mistakes found in the bill be removed. The early enactment of this law is must in view of growing incidents of child abuse. No mention has been made about obtaining ransom after kidnapping the children in this law. Therefore, the matter of kidnapping of children for ransom must be made part of this bill.

Senator Kaishu Bai said under age children are kidnapped forcibly and they are forced for conversion of religion. Nothing has been said in this bill about protection of minorities’ children rights.

Chairman Committee said we will try that matters related to kidnapping and marriage of children of minorities are incorporated in this bill. However bill on forced conversion of religion has been passed.

Chairman Committee Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said with the passage of this bill children will get protection. Therefore, we want this bill is passed as soon as possible and is returned to National Assembly (NA).

Prior to commencement of committee meeting, Dr Shireen Mazari asked Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to please get pass the bill soon because one year has passed but the bill is still roaming hither and thither in the committees. Khokhar said removing the legal objections found in the bill is necessary therefore, consultation will have to be made with law ministry.

Minister for human rights Shireen Mazari remained adamant Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif are legal experts therefore, they should approve it on their own by making desired amendments.

The meeting of committee was postponed till next Monday.