Karachi - The provincial Cabinet of Sindh, keeping in view the growing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, particularly of girls, car and bike snatching, killing of innocent persons in police firing and failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to control the situation, has unanimously called upon the federal government to withdraw the services of the incumbent IGP and post one of the experienced senior police officers from the panel to be sent to the Centre.

The single-point agenda of the cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Wednesday at CM House. The chief secretary, Mumtaz Shah, all provincial cabinet members and advisors, PSCM, home secretary, secretary law attended the meeting.

The cabinet at the outset observed that the Inspector General of Police has failed to control crime in the province, and top of it, he has violated discipline repeatedly, including making direct correspondence and direct contact with the foreign missions and embassies without prior approval of the government and the foreign office.

It was pointed out that the IG police had written a letter to the chief minister to surrender the services of DIG Khadim Rind. After some time, he sent a reminder to the chief minister. When the chief minister returned the services of DIG Khadim Rind to the federal government, the IG police sent a `secret’’ letter to the chief secretary and protested with him on the surrender of the DIG without his knowledge and leaked the copy of the letter to the media. “He made the position of provincial government awkward in the eyes of the people of Sindh and Pakistan,” the cabinet observed.

It was also disclosed that the IG Police had recommended the name of incumbent SSP for Shikarpur. The IGP was told that the proposed SSP was totally new in the province, and the Shikarpur was a sensitive district in terms of its tribal composition and feuds. Even the SSP was posted in Shikarpur on the insistence of the IGP Sindh. The SSP Shikarpur failed to control law and order, and the incident of kidnapping for ransom went on increasing day by day. When people of the district and the city started staging protests against the SSP started arresting innocent in narcotics cases, and one of the arrested youngsters was killed by police during torture. The SSP registered a case under ATC laws against 22 villagers. A DIG inquired into the case and wrote against the highhandedness of the SSP. The cabinet also observed that instead of taking action against the SSP, the IG Police defended him and the position of the provincial government awkward again.

The provincial cabinet also noted the kidnapping cases of Bisma, Dua Mangi, and they were returned when their parents paid a ransom.

The cabinet also took the issue of Irshad Ranjhani, who was shot in public by Raheem Shah at Bhains Colony. The police, instead of taking Irshad Ranjahi to hospital, took him to the police station on their mobile. On the way, the police allowed Raheem Shah to shot him dead. The IG police, instead of taking actions against the officials, started defending them. As a result, four innocent Pathans of the tribal area were killed in Larkana in reaction. At this, the chief minister pointed out the killers of the four innocent Pathans have been arrested.

The cabinet unanimously called upon the federal government to withdraw the services of the IG Police Dr. Kaleem Imam and post one of the senior officers who has served in Sindh in his place for which the provincial cabinet recommended four names unanimously.

After mulling over a list of 30 top officers, the cabinet finalized the names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Maher, Sanaullah Abbasi, and Kamran Fazal as the new IGP. The chief minister said that Sanaullah Abbasi has recently been posted as IG Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even then he would request the federal government.

The cabinet unanimously said that the IG Police Dr. Kaleem Imam had lost the confidence of the cabinet. Therefore, he must be replaced.

The cabinet also requested the chief minister to initiate disciplinary action against the IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam.

Later talking to media, the provincial minister Saeed Ghani said that according to the law, an Inspector General of Police could be changed in less than three years if there were compelling reasons to do so.

“The Sindh government would soon write a letter to the federal government for the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police in the province.”

He blamed the incumbent IGP for involving in politics and said that a true cop should not get himself involved in the political tussle or activity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to Islamabad to discuss the ongoing issue.

The premier reached out to the federal government’s representative in the province, Imran Ismail, and tasked him to reach out to the stakeholders over the matter.