KARACHI        -           Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that due to wrong policies and incompetency of federal government, poverty and unemployment have increased manifolds in the country and the poor are forced to commit suicides due to extreme poverty.

This he said while talking to various delegations here in his office on Wednesday.

He said that due to unbearable gas shortage and electricity load- shedding Industries were dying and investors were reluctant to establish new Industries.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch added:“It is a matter of great concern that Federal government is taking no interest in bring positive change in the life of common man and common man life has become a living hell”.

He said that despite repeated requests from Sindh Government, no due share of natural gas was being provided to Sindh and this situation had forced a number of Industries to shut down and making thousands people jobless.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch asked federal government to take immediate measures to improve the situation otherwise the people have right to protest.

 

 

 

