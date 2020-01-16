Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo yesterday said that Sindh government was working for the betterment of Keenjhar Lake and would take all possible measures to preserve the beauty of the Lake. The Sindh Secretary Industries also visited to Keenjhar Lake on the directives of Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo, said a statement issued here.

Dharejo had directed the Sindh Secretary Industries to visit the Keenjhar Lake in view of the news reports about alleged disposal of toxic chemicals and materials of the factories into the lake.

The Minister said that if the toxic water of factories was released into the lake and treatment plant was not used, action would be taken against the factory owners under the law.

He added that he had been told that treatment plants were installed in Nooriabad and K. B. Feeder Kotri to clear the water. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Keenjhar Lake was some 35 kilometers away from Nooriabad adding that the lake was a beautiful place of Sindh and the safety of the Lake was one of top priorities of the government, he added.

House job training starts

Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Wednesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20), Bi-Annual, for the six months house job training for second term at CMCH Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from February 01 and the application forms will be issued after January 23.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto January 23.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 50/=.