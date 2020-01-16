Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling party (PTI) MNA Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings surprised the house by charging his own government with making illegal appointments in the Pakistan Railways.

The treasury lawmaker, grabbing attention of MNAs from both sides of aisle, commented that 21 government jobs of low scale in the department of Railways [of Rajan Pur area] were sold out against Rs150,000 each.

PTI MNA, during the Question-hour session, said that proper merit was not followed in the appointments of low-scale workers in the appointment.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, taking strong notice, asked the concerned minister to probe the matter.

The opposition lawmakers began thumping desk over the remarks of the chair.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib asked his party colleague to share details with him to conduct investigation.

Later, talking to The Nation, MNA Mazari said that he had informed the concerned department about the incident around a month before but no action was taken. “There is need to take immediate action on these appointments...I have all the details of my claim,” he said.

Earlier, the parliamentary secretary informed the house that 588 posts were lying vacant in the Pakistan Railways on the quota owing to the stay granted by the Balochistan High Court.

The house also witnessed verbal brawl of lawmakers of PTI MNAs from Sindh with Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on the matter related to delay in construction of a bridge to connect the Karachi port with Port Qasim.

The minister, giving reply on the queries related to the call-attention notice, said that he would be available to party colleagues on phone, in ministry or in house.

While, the dissatisfied ruling party MNAs including Fahim Khan, Atta Ullah, Akram Cheema and Aftab Jhangir were unsure about the availability of the minister.

The minister commented that he was available to these colleagues when they were interested in getting party ticket for general elections. The members got infuriated on the remarks of the minister and asked him to prove his statement.

They left their seats and tried to reach the seat of the minister to register the protest. However, other MNAs intervened and controlled the messy situation.

About the heavy snowfall and rains causing death in different area, the lawmakers asked the concerned minister to ensure immediate aid and compensation for the people of these areas.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar said that the government would ensure compensation to the affectees. He said relief would be provided to the people of affected areas.

Earlier, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to build five million houses to provide shelter to the low income groups.

He said the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established and this is being headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Industries Aliya Hamza Malik said the house that one billion dollars investment has been attracted in the automobiles sector over the last one and a half years.

The house on the last day of current session saw very thin presence from both sides aisle. Front rows from both sides remained empty during the proceedings.