Share:

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met for the second time in less than six months behind closed doors to discuss the alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In August last year, the Security Council had met for the first time in over five decades, to discuss the critical human rights situation in the occupied valley.

After the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun spoke to journalists confirming that the Security Council had met to review the situation in the occupied valley.

“We had a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir,” Jun said, adding the 15-member Council was briefed by the UN secretariat on the situation on the ground.

The Department of Peace Operations and the Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Kashmir, followed by a discussion on the situation among Council members in which all of them participated.

China has long voiced concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir and had requested the UNSC along with Pakistan to hold the meeting. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also attended the UN meeting in New York before jetting off to Washington later in the evening.