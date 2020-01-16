Share:

KARACHI - Forever changing the way you sell your car, the globally trusted, VavaCars has launched its operations in Pakistan. Offering tremendous ease of use, employing technology and transparency at every step and a robust support system, all centered on the customer, VavaCars is set to transform the way people sell used cars in Pakistan. The newly launched company has appointed Mujahid Khan as the new CM for Pakistan. Previously serving at Aman Foundation as CEO and at Engro Corporation as part of the strategic business development unit, Mujahid Khan has diversified experience working in North America and Asia across strategy, business and brand development, and financial management.

He said, “This is an exciting time for me and for Pakistan’s used cars market. VavaCars has a fantastic model that greatly benefits the car owners allowing them to sell used cars with ease and confidence. I’m confident that the company will revolutionize the way consumers sell their cars and I am looking forward to being part of this positive change.” CEO of VavaCars, Lawrence Merritt shared, “We are thrilled to have Mujahid join our team. Mujahid is a builder. He has a distinguished track record of taking business to the next level and I am sure he will do the same for VavaCars in Pakistan.” He continued, “We, at VavaCars, believe that anyone should be able to sell their car with ease. We offer a new, simple, modern way that takes the worry out of selling your car. Our mission is to become the most trusted used car transaction platform in the world and we will achieve this by recruiting the very best people and building the very best team.”

VavaCars process is simple. The car owner visits the website, www.vava.cars, enters their car details, and receives an instant, free valuation with an invitation to book an appointment at the VavaCars purchase centre where the deal is concluded within 45 minutes. There are no hidden costs or fees; the car owner always deals directly with VavaCars avoiding the traditionally laborious and unstructured car selling process, and once a deal is finalized, payment is made typically within 2 business days. What truly sets the service apart is the customer Purchase Center Experience. VavaCars has opened doors at Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Karachi and plans to add more Purchase Centres very soon. All of these spacious centers are designed to offer customers a radically different retail experience focused on transparency, simplicity, easy and speed. VavaCars aims to bridge the trust deficit that exists in the market today for car sellers.