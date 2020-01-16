Share:

The famous Italian brand Vespa had been considering installing a factory in Pakistan during the tenure of the last government, The Nation has reliably learned. Yet, sadly, the venture did not come to be, due to a minister in the ruling party demanding an astounding 40% cut for himself in the deal.

The iconic Italian brand having manufacturing facilities in Pakistan would have had resounding effects on other famous brands in the world to use Pakistan as a manufacturing base, thus generating thousands of jobs in the process, as well as rehabilitating Pakistan’s image as a business-friendly nation.

Unfortunately, the persons considering the investment were disheartened by the huge demand of a 40% bribe. It was made clear to investors that neither 10% nor any low amount would be accepted. This resulted in investors begging leave, and crossing Pakistan off the list as a manufacturing base. A lost opportunity, which may just have been one of many lost opportunities due to the endless greed of a few.