The famous Italian brand Vespa had been considering installing a factory in Pakistan during the tenure of the last government, The Nation has reliably learned. Yet, sadly, the venture did not come to be, due to a minister in the ruling party demanding an astounding 40% cut for himself in the deal.

READ MORE: Turkey removes Wikipedia ban after 3 years

The iconic Italian brand having manufacturing facilities in Pakistan would have had resounding effects on other famous brands in the world to use Pakistan as a manufacturing base, thus generating thousands of jobs in the process, as well as rehabilitating Pakistan’s image as a business-friendly nation.

Unfortunately, the persons considering the investment were disheartened by the huge demand of a 40% bribe. It was made clear to investors that neither 10% nor any low amount would be accepted. This resulted in investors begging leave, and crossing Pakistan off the list as a manufacturing base. A lost opportunity, which may just have been one of many lost opportunities due to the endless greed of a few.

 