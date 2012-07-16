

KARACHI – The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has decided to file a contempt of court petition against the Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC) for it carried out loadshedding in the name of cable faults despite exemption of the Sindh High Court accorded to KWSB’s pumping stations from loadshedding.

According to KWSB spokesman here Sunday, the managing director of KWSB Misbahuddin Farid has directed the legal department to proceed for legal action against KESC.

He alleged that KESC has made it a habit for the last one and a half month to resort to hours long load shedding in the name of technical faults at its main pumping stations which created water shortage in the metropolis.

Above all, KESC is releasing misleading statements to the media showing that it was supplying uninterrupted power to the Board and lamenting that KWSB was equally responsible for water shortage.

The spokesman said that KWSB was a service organisation paying electricity tariff as commercial entity to KESC which has raised power tariff from Rs 4.20 per unit to Rs 17 per unit in the last five years.

He said KWSB provides water at no profit no loss basis to its consumers and paying its bills regularly to KESt supply 320 million gallons per day (MGD) of water from its Dhabeji pumping station due to 70 hours of load shedding.

Similarly, it could not supply 310 MGD water from its Pipri station because of 48 hours load shedding and 120 MGD water from its North East of Karachi due to 40 hours.

Spokesman said that due to 55 hours load shedding, KWSB could not supply 98 MGD of water from its Dhabeji pumping station and 105 MGD from its pumping station at Hub due to 22 hours load shedding.

He said that MD KWSB has advised KESC to give preference to public interest over profitability of the company and try to avoid power cut to KWSB pumping stations so that Karachiittes can get required water for their use.The KESC meanwhile expresses its deep concern over the latest line of action adopted by the KWSB, despite all efforts and cooperation extended to it .

The KWSB owes the power utility not only Rs17 billion in unpaid bills, but after using a large amount of electricity the Water Board does not believe in paying its monthly electricity bills which are in the ball park of Rs350-400 million.

The KESC has a very stringent policy against willful defaulters, but keeping in view the factor of public interest, the power utility has not disconnected the power supply to pumping stations.

All its pumping stations are exempted from any sort of load shedding the step has been taken to prevent any water crisis in the metropolis. Hence KESC now has dual responsibilities on its shoulders that of ensuring electricity to the city, but also to ensure provision of water.