MEW YORK (DS)Jay-Z has been sued by a New York City clothing designer over the logo for his Roc-A-Fella label.

Dwayne Walker claims that he designed the logo in 1995, at the very beginning of Jay-Z’s fledgling record company. The Watch the Throne rapper founded the label with partner Damon Dash and Kareem Burke in 1996, releasing his debut album Reasonable Doubt.

The label is now owned by Universal Music Group and distributed by the Island Def Jam Motown music group, and generates millions of dollars a year.