LAHORE - The Punjab government has approved eight schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 12.17 billion. The approval was given in the second meeting of Provincial Development Working Party presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman, Javaid Aslam.

The approved schemes include Green Tractor Scheme at the cost of Rs2 billion, Construction of New OPD Block in Services Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1426.453 million, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology at the cost of Rs.2588.225 million, 3rd Party Validation of the Schemes Pertaining to Irrigation Sector costing from Rs 10.00 million to Rs 100.00 million at the cost of Rs 1.249 million, Optimising Canal and Groundwater Management to assist Water User Associations in maximising Crop Production and Managing Salinisation with Australian Assistance at the cost of Rs 148.352 million, Construction of Kallar Syedan Bye Pass Road District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 472.688 million, Provision of Laptops at the cost of Rs. 4,000 million, Provision of buses for colleges in Punjab at the cost of Rs.1530 million.

Members of the P&D Board and representatives of the Finance, Environment, Irrigation, Health, Higher Education, Agriculture and Communication & Works Departments also attended the meeting.