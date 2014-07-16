MAILSI

The police claims about decrease in crime have been proved hollow as apparently it seems that the criminal have been given a free hand in the city. The robberies and snatching have increased in the district, causing insecurity among the masses.

As per detail, some unidentified persons looted cellphones, pesticides and seeds worth amounting Rs1.5 million and almost 150 motorcycles theft from different areas of the city.

The public and social circles while expressing concern over the situation said that unknown armed men commit criminal activities under the cover of night and snatch cellphones and other precious belongings. The inhabitants of the city underlined that they were confined to their homes in the night due to fear of looting.

They demanded Vehari DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar DSP Ghulam Shabbir to take effective measures to control criminal incidents and increase police patrolling in the city.