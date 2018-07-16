Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer on Sunday said Pakistan's leather industry was the second largest export sector after textile.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a seminar, organised by Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department here.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness about preservation of sacrificial animals' hides during Eid-ul-Azha for promotion of leather industry.

Presently, this sector was sharing almost $980 million yearly volume, but had the potential to multiply this volume of exports with improvement in quality and diversification, he said, adding that the leather industry played a significant role in the economy of Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan was leading in leather technology and quality-wise our leather was second to Italy in the world. In this context, it was necessary that the public should be informed that how to save and preserve the sacrificial animals' skins on scientific grounds, he said.

"The Livestock Department had initiated a roadmap to educate people engaged with this business and the animal farmers," he added.

Millions of people were affiliated with this industry and livestock sector was playing a vital role in the eradication of unemployment, he added. The next generations should also think of joining this sector for a bright future, instead of running after government jobs, he added. He said the Livestock Department had launched an awareness campaign for preserving sacrificial animals' skins.

He said the country could earn billions of rupees by exporting animals' hides.

Pakistan Tanneries Association (PTA) office-bearers told the seminar participants that the worth of sacrificial animals' skin was reduced by 10 per cent with every passing hour without applying salt to it, and after 10 hours, it becomes totally useless.

On the occasion, chairman Hide and Skin Improvement Sub-Committee of PTA Agha Saidaain, Secretary PTA Fahim Ahmad, Registrar Breeding Authority Dr Asif Sahi, Additional Director (Livestock) Dr Zubair Bari, people attached with Lahore hide and skin market and representatives of welfare and religious organisations were also present on the occasion.