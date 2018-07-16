Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Police took action against 17,606 workers and supporters of various political parties on violation of election code of conduct in all districts of Punjab during the last four days.

The police have registered 130 cases and arrested 270 political workers who were violating the election commission's code of conduct.

In the last four days, the police took action against 39 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 16,868 workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and against 654 supporters and workers of independent candidates and other political parties. The Punjab police continued its crackdown against violations of election commission's code of conduct in Punjab.

Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam directed the regional and district police officers to ensure transparency in their respective areas and take action against violators without any discrimination. He said it was the prime responsibility of police to provide a peaceful environment to people by taking prompt action against anti-social elements to ensure peace and security in all districts.

He ordered for increasing patrolling hours in the surroundings of sensitive areas during election days and that all possible steps should be taken to ensure safety and security of the rallies, processions and corner meetings.

The IGP directed strict surveillance on the entry and exit points of the cities and to further increase security of sensitive constituencies.