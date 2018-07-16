Share:

KHAIRPUR - Five contesting candidates of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal-P (MMA-P) withdraw in favour of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidates in Khairpur on Sunday.

In a press conference here on Sunday MMA-P leaders Maulana Mir Muhammad Meerak in NA-208, Maulana Abdul Haq Lashari in NA-209, and Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Phulpoto in NA-210 and Hafiz Abdul Haleem in PS-26 withdraw in favour of the GDA candidates. This situation created trouble for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates big numbers of registered voters also belongs to the MMA therefore position of PPP candidates are going to weak.

MINORITY RIGHTS

Members of minority communities including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs and others demanded the government and political parties that they want elections, not selections.

This event was organised by Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO) with the support of DAI-Tabeer on voter education and mobilisation with minorities at Khairpur on Sunday. The minority representatives said “All citizens are equal in sight of law and in constitution without discrimination on the basis of religion, colour, caste and creed. 25 to 30 percent minorities live in the country but unfortunately only three percent are registered.”

They regretted that Pakistan still refuses to integrate minorities in its politics despite the passage of 70 years. They said that members of minorities had rendered sacrifices but they are still deprived of their fundamental rights and are facing discriminatory laws.

Earlier, Altaf Somroo from MRDO shared the objectives of the seminar that minorities play a important role in all spheres of life, so minorities must take part in the electoral process as well.

Teacher Rabinder Parkash said: “According to constitution of Pakistan the religious minorities can contest elections on general seats and they can also vote to Muslim candidates on general seats but they cannot elect minority parliamentarians which are supposed to represent them in the assemblies.

The participants urged the government for joint electoral system should establish for equal representation of the minorities. They lamented that under the current system, seats reserved for minorities become a tool for victorious parties. The current system also does not allow the minorities to contest for the right to represent minorities, they said.

Programme Manager Salman Ali said that minorities should use weapon of vote, sensitize communities regarding importance of vote and then chose a right person.