MIRPURKHAS - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) took out a rally at MA Jinnah Road on Sunday.

MQM-P candidate in PS-47 Mujibul Haq said that people would give their votes for the MQM. He vowed to give services to masses without any discrimination. He further said that in past we had worked for downtrodden poor people without any discrimination in the province. He asked the people to support him for their better future and hoped that after winning the seat he would spend his all energy for solutions of problems of the masses.

Two injured in brawl

Two persons including a woman were injured in a brawl between two groups of Baloch community here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the dispute was created between two groups of Baloch community over playing of cricket match in Shama Ground and when minor injurer brought in emergency of civil hospital where both groups people gathered there and started beating to each others.

As a result, Muhammad Ali Baloch and Hasina Baloch were injured. While area police have arrested accused Sabir and Anwer Shah in charges of armed attack. However, no case of this incident was yet lodged with town police station till filing of the news.