Share:

Karachi - If you visit mausoleum of Quaid-Azam, you must consume foods from roadside eateries that will end up you on the bed of hospital because unhygienic conditions of these food items contain severe germs especially in monsoon season.

Doctors have complained that the apathetic attitude of authorities towards roadside eateries, junk food and unhygienic beverages has made gastritis as permanent feature especially in monsoon seasons.

They said not a day goes by when doctors are not battling to save a patient from a potentially fatal gastritis ailment.

“If you consume food from a roadside eatery at the Railway Station, Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum or other congested areas, you will end up on the bed of a hospital,” commented Dr Abid Unnar, a senior medic at the Jinnah Hospital.

He said since Jinnah Hospital was located in the heart of the city, he and his peers have witnessed gastro patients on a daily basis. He added most of them ended up at the medical facility after eating food from a roadside eatery.

“The silence of the city’s administration against these eateries is raising several questions,” he stated. “At least they should regularise this business.” He said certain beverages were also made using dirty water and people must do their best to avoid consuming these harmful products.

Dr Asif Ahmed of the Abbashi Shaheed Hospital that the common symptoms of gastro were nausea, recurrent upset stomach, abdominal bloating, abdominal pain, vomiting, indigestion, burning or gnawing feeling in the stomach between meals or at night, hiccups, loss of appetite, vomiting blood or coffee ground-like material black and tarry stools etc. ‘Unhealthy food making the public obese, sick’

A highly-placed source in the City’s administration said that roadside vendors were “a billion rupee industry”. “Under the nose of different government departments, roadside vendors are engaged in creating disease across the city and the province,” he said. “There is hardly any place left where one does not see roadside vendors; be it hospitals, parks, schools or commercial hubs,” he said.

He said that without political will, the menace could not be overcome, “The government must take action against them especially in the monsoon season, otherwise, lots of people will end up on the beds of hospital.