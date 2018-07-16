Share:

KARACHI - The provincial government on Sunday imposed a ban on display of weapons across the Sindh province ahead of the upcoming general elections to be held on July 25.

According to a copy of the notification issued by provincial home department, the ban will remain in effect till the end of the general elections till July 26. It has been imposed to maintain law and order situation ahead of the coming general elections scheduled on July 25. As per the notification, no person will be allowed to carry any kind of weapons at or around polling stations on the Election Day. The law enforcement agencies will take strict action in case of any violation thereof, it warned.

“The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has conveyed that the chief secretary Sindh has passed orders during meeting which was held on June 30 regarding law and order for upcoming general election 2018 to be held on July 25, wherein chief secretary Sindh has desired to impose Section 144 CrPC by 15th of July on carrying of weapons and holding in public gathering around polling stations throughout the Sindh province, in order to maintain law and order situation and there is likelihood that the vested groups or miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and tranquillity during the election process. And whereas, the government of Sindh is satisfied that in order to maintain law and order and to avert any toward incident or mishap during the process of above mentioned elections, it is necessary to take immediate measures.

Now therefore, the government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby, impose complete ban on carrying of weapons and holding in public gathering around polling stations throughout the province of Sindh from July 15 to July 25.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) CrPC, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations concerned are hereby authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators of this notification,” reads a notification issued by Sindh chief secretary.