GUJRANWALA-The district administration said that all the possible steps were being taken to achieve the target of free, fair and impartial elections. It also urged the media to cooperate with the district administration and play their due role for the creation of awareness about implementation of Election Code of Conduct, in the society.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Dr. Shoaib Tariq Warriach expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Press Club Gujranwala. He said that besides installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations all other necessary arrangements are being made to maintain law and order situation on the polling day. He said transparency of the election was his first priority and it will require full support from the journalist community. Press Club President Tariq Munir Butt, general secretary Hafiz Shahid Munir, senior journalists Malik Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Azam Butt and others were also present at the occasion.

The office-bearers presented the problems being faced by the citizens of Gujranwala while deputy commissioner assured them of early solution to these problems including improvement of sewerage and cleanliness situation in the city. The president also assured the DC of all possible cooperation and vowed to perform positive journalism during the general elections.