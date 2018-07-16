Share:

LAHORE - The problem of water shortage in the country has aggravated over time and the pinch is being felt by the people now. This is why it has gained political significance too and has forced all the mainstream parties to give sufficient attention to this issue in their election agendas.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had multiple terms in power but they did not build any mega dam. Though Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not get a chance to rule at the centre, it too did nothing about conserving water and using this resource more wisely during its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But now they all are proposing multi-dimensional approaches to address this national issue, and have come with promises of doing wonders if voted into power again.

In their manifestos, all the three main players have not only promised to build mega reservoirs but also proposed solution to water-logging and sanitation in some irrigated areas. All of them however did not dare include the politically forbidden project of Kalabagh Dam in their priorities’ list.

A recent UNDP report on the water crisis in Pakistan sheds light on the seriousness of the issue. The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) also warned that the country may run dry by 2025 if the authorities didn’t take immediate action. The Council mentioned that country touched the water stress line in 1990 and crossed the water scarcity line in 2005.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan recently expressed regret over past governments’ failure to build any mega dam in country for more than four decades. He not only donated one million rupees from his own pocket for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam but also requested the nation to donate generously for this cause. The Supreme Court established a fund for the purpose.

Information Minister Ali Zafar past week said that he had contacted all water experts and sought their proposals on water issue. He said a comprehensive draft policy on water will soon be introduced.

The PML-N in its manifesto stated that it will ensure speedy implementation of national water policy. It promised to develop an integrated plan of water storage, flood response, irrigation and tariff rationalisation. Creation of a comprehensive plan of water storage and run of the river hydropower generation has also been promised.

The former ruling party said it will construct Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand hydropower project, implement real-time monitoring of river flows and start projects for sea water utilisation.

The PTI says it will build dams for long-term solution and taker other immediate steps to conserve and improve management of water. It will expedite development of requisite infrastructure and ensure implementation of Pakistan’s national water policy and water plan for each province. The party also promised that it will strengthen Ministry of Water Resources and other water sector institutions, and build a platform to encourage stakeholder participation.

It says: “We will launch an aggressive public awareness campaign on the need for water conservation and against the mismanagement of water. We will create opportunities for public-private partnerships to expedite implementation of our National Water Policy.

“We will pursue and resolve issues pertaining to our water treaty at all forums. We will expedite construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and will speed up feasibility studies for other dams. We will build small dams across Pakistan to conserve water and fulfil local demand. We will champion all initiatives to improve water management in urban and rural areas, especially ICT enabled interventions.”

The PPP says it recognises the gravity of the issue, and is cognisant that more needs to be done in terms of efficiency, conservation, introducing new technologies, water quality management, and combating water-logging and salinity. The party says it will address this in a comprehensive manner across multiple dimensions.

It claims that the PPP government of Sindh has undertaken several projects that have focused on the lining of canals, resulting in the reduction of water loss, water-logging and salinity. The PPP will live up to its commitments and will invest in the lining of additional canals, the party manifesto says.

“We have modernised and rehabilitated the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages under the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project,” it says.

About their future plans, it says, “following the consensus of all federating units, we aim to build more dams, keeping in view the rights of the lower riparian and delta ecosystem. Bhasha Dam is of immense economic value to Pakistan and therefore our focus will be to raise funds for and finance this important project.”

Also, the PPP will introduce efficient irrigation practices, including drip and sprinkler irrigation technologies. It will introduce systems for collecting, storing and using rainwater for irrigation.

Moreover, the party says it will initiate public awareness campaigns to encourage the conservation of water by individuals, as well as on larger scales, such as more water-conserving irrigation methods for farmers.

A sewage treatment plant is being setup in Karachi which will treat 40 percent of the city’s sewage. Currently, there are no effective sewage treatment plants in the city and only 5 percent of the sewage is treated. “We will invest significantly in Sewage Treatment Plants to reuse and recycle municipal and industrial water after appropriate treatment,” claims PPP.

In continuing to utilise new technologies, PPP focus areas will be to invest in seawater desalination projects to reduce supply shortages.

The party says it will adopt the best international practices for effluent treatment in order to reduce the demand on potable water by industry and agriculture and develop standards and regulations for effluent disposal. It also promised to devise comprehensive and effective water quality monitoring systems.

The PPP promised that it will continue to ensure that best practices in water management are adopted at the district level and to invest in better rainwater harvesting techniques that flush the soil profile of salts.