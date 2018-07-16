Share:

LAHORE:- Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries can get Rs4834 each for the 4th quarter of 2017-18. The BISP beneficiaries can withdraw their amount from any ATM/ POS machine after their thumb verification, stated Amna Shabbir, the BISP Director. Amna said BISP beneficiaries can get the information of their amount from their nearest BISP tehsil office. They can withdraw their amount from nearest ATM or POS agent and also get receipt of that. In case of any deduction, SIM card selling or any other problem from the POS agent the beneficiary immediately report the matter to nearest BISP tehsil or Divisional office or call 0800-26477 for immediate action.