MOSCOW - The ceremony paid tribute to all the 11 host cities and the 32 participating nations, while flash mobs danced in the tribunes getting the 81,000 attendees – fans and dignitaries alike – involved.

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, ahead of the final kickoff, was a starry affair with the noted Russian soprano and Vienna State Opera soloist Aida Garifullina starting the revelries with a rendition of ‘Moscow Never Sleeps’, alongside DJ Smash.

Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Estrefi also belted out the popular number, ‘Live it up’ – the official World Cup anthem, and then 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho engaged in some lighthearted banter with Zabivaka, Russia 2018’s mascot and playing the drum, even as Aida was sending the stadium into a tizzy, singing 'Kalinka'.

In the end it was time for the actual business, as Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm and Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova brought the coveted Cup – 36cm in height, weighing 6.175 kg – to the ground, taken out from the safety of its specially designed travel case. From then on the 22 men took over, giving their heart and soul in the biggest game of their life.After a month of pulsating football, wonderful goals and drama a-plenty, the 2018 World Cup in Russia reaches its conclusion today. First time finalists Croatia take on France in the biggest game football has to offer in front of a capacity crowd at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. France are bidding to secure their second global title while little Croatia will be hoping to stun the world by becoming the smallest nation to win football’s biggest party.

Led by the inspirational Luka Modric, Croatia have overcome two penalty shootouts and extra time to earn their spot in today’s final while France have waltzed their way to the brink of glory in marvelous fashion. Kylian Mbappe has been the talk of the planet after erupting onto the scene when he picked Lionel Messi’s Argentina apart in the Round of 16.

The teenager possesses terrifying pace and could play a big part in deciding where that famous trophy could reside for the next four years. While the action on the field has been incredible, there has been plenty to talk about off the field too.

The introduction of the Video Assistant Referee has been the subject of many an argument throughout the last month while the antics of Neymar have grown into a viral sensation. However, it has been the performance of some of the pundits that has given us some of the best off-field viewing.

Roy Keane, in particular, has been brilliant and, as you would expect, brutally honest. He brought his fellow English pundits back down to earth with a thud earlier in the tournament when “It’s coming home” was being sung on every street corner and now the Irishman has got fans on Twitter talking yet again after his reaction to Will Smith’s performance in the closing ceremony ahead of the final. Unsurprisingly, Roy Keane did not like the World Cup closing ceremony.

“The only thing worse than an Olympic Games Closing Ceremony...is a World Cup Closing Ceremony.”

The former Manchester United man was not impressed in the slightest and wasn’t shy to make it known.

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Russia's President Putin for his "perfect" organisation of the World Cup as the two leaders prepared to watch the final on Sunday.

Macron and his wife Brigitte met the Russian leader at the Kremlin on Sunday afternoon before the match between France and Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Macron told Putin he wanted "to congratulate you as the organising country for how well this event has passed off. It has not only been watched around the world, but the whole world has come here" to watch it.

"To do it in safe conditions and with everything going perfectly was a challenge, so well done for that." Putin congratulated France for having reached the final. "I am sure we will see an interesting, intense, close match which millions of spectators across the world will enjoy," he said. Putin met earlier with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. She congratulated him on his hosting of the competition, saying it was an "example of how such an event should be organised".

She presented Putin with a Croatia number-9 football shirt inscribed with his name. Several other world leaders and sporting and show business stars were due to attend the final.