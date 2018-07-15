Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Eminem delighted fans at his sell-out London show by bringing 50 Cent out to perform with him. The 45-year-old superstar headlined the first of two shows at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday and stunned the 80,000-strong crowd when he introduced the ‘Candy Shop’ hitmaker to the stage. After covering Drake’s ‘Forever’, Eminem introduced 50 and the pair performed a number of the 43-year-old star’s tracks, ‘Patiently Waiting’, ‘I Get Money’, ‘In Da Club’ and ‘Crack a Bottle’.



Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III., then hailed his friend and quipped: ‘’He just stole the show!’’

50 Cent wasn’t the only high-profile guest at Eminem’s gigantic gig in the beloved sports venue, which is part of his European ‘Revival-Tour’.