SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has got cancelled the national identity cards (CNICs) and passports of 600 fugitive human traffickers/proclaimed offenders (POs) with the help of Nadra in Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior FIA officials, the FIA has also got the bank accounts of the 600 POs frozen in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The FIA is also trying to get their properties confiscated with the help of the Revenue Department and the relevant courts.

The senior officials added that these accused POs would soon be arrested by the FIA with the help of Interpol. The FIA has also provided the complete data of these fugitive human traffickers at all the airports in Pakistan.

The senior FIA officials added that the dozens of the human traffickers have already escaped abroad while most of these POs were living in various parts of Pakistan with new getups and new names. They were still busy in human trafficking by sending the innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them, besides, earning bad name and impression for Pakistan.

The officials revealed that the FIA has tightened its noose around these accused for curbing the menace of human trafficking by the human traffickers and their local agents and sub agents as well in this region.

The FIA teams as a result of a crackdown have arrested nine more alleged human traffickers from different cities.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that inspector Zahid Farooq and Mohsin Waheed along with teams conducted raids at Sialkot, Hafizabad and Gujranwala and arrested the nine accused including Salamat Khan, Atif Iqbal, Salman Qayyum, Kashif Ali, Zaigham Ahsan, Shahrukh, Saqib Hameed, Ihalimd Hussain and Salman Asalm.

All the accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally and they were wanted by the FIA in various cases.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a clerk of excise and taxation department for receiving bribe. A citizen Muhammad Akram Butt gave an application to ACE that senior clerk of excise department Karamat Shah was demanding bribe from him for exemption of property tax. while on the directions of director anti corruption circle officer Sialkot along with magistrate raided at excise department and held the said official red handed while receiving bribe of Rs.30000/- from the applicant.



Missing brothers’ bodies found in pond

FAISALABAD: The dead bodies of two minor brothers who had gone missing two days ago were found from a water pond here on Sunday. Ayan, 4, and Rehan, 2 and a half, along with their mother Sidra went to their grandparents’ house located at Saddiq Aknar Town to spend summer vacation and went missing. Razaabad police on the application registered a case. However, the people found the dead bodies of both the minor brothers from a water pound.

Police on receiving the information reached the spot and started investigation. Muhammad Sohail, the deceased kids’ father and residential of Mehndi Mohala, runs a small hotel and is a poor man. He burst into tears on seeing the dead bodies of his sons and demanded immediate justice.