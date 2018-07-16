Share:

ISLAMABAD - The French National Day is celebrated on July 14th every year in France. In French it is called 14th Juillet, it is a day to revisit the memories of the French Revolution, following the fall of a royal fortress ‘Bastille’ to French masses in 1789 as well as to commemorate the massive holiday depicting French National Unity on the same day the very next year.

The ambassador of France Marc Barety hosted a reception to commemorate the national day of his country at a local hotel in Islamabad. The Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar was the chief guest while Interior Minister Azam khan and French Pakistan parliamentary committee chairman senator (R) Gen Abdul Qayyumn were also among the prominent guests. A number of people including ambassadors, diplomats, politicians, representatives from Pakistan’s business community and intelligentsia having command on French language graced the event with their presence .The event began with the national anthems of the two countries and a cake was cut soon after by the chief guest and the French Ambassador to celebrate the revolutionary day of the French history.

The ceremony was admired by the participants for being a hallmark event in strengthening the ties between France and Pakistan. A prize distribution ceremony was held to laud the creativity, dynamism and talent portrayed by the Pakistani youth in an art exhibition which had been held in the French Embassy 4 days prior to the French National Day .

The art exhibition “The real and its double” was a productive contest in which youth from NCA had participated. The Ambassador praised the contestants of the exhibition and prizes were awarded by the chief guest to the participants. Two first prizes were awarded to Faryal Yazdanie and Yaseen Khan. Five second prizes were given to Hina Asghar, Farkhanda Ashraf ,Hafsa Faryal , Muneeb Faraz ,Wajiha Batool and Aimeen Manzoor. The French ambassador asked the gathering to observe one minute silence in the memory of the victims of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and paid tribute to the Pakistani nation for fearlessly standing for its democratic rights.

He enlightened the audience about French Day revolution and then emphasised on the importance of unity and peace. He said unity is absolutely vital not only for France, but for Pakistan as well as for the whole international community. About Pakistan and France relations, he said that both believe in multilateral and international cooperation.

Both are heavily involved in peace keeping operations and have agreed to take dialogue a step further to explore new avenues. He said, “We have understood the enormous potential of this country and have seen good progresses in our relationship”. He said that unity is also important in EU and in this regard the German ambassador Martin Kobler and he himself are implementing more Franco-German cooperation as a consequence of the renewal of the Elysee treaty in line with the Meseberg declaration last June. “We do hope that this close relationship between two countries that have been fighting each other for centuries could be a source of inspiration in this region,” he said. He paid a special tribute to all those working on a daily basis to enhance bilateral relations. In the end he thanked all the participants and sponsors for their generous support for making the event a great success.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.