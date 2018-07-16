Share:

LAHORE - The government is going to provide financial and technical assistance to farmers under a project to make irrigation system more efficient and conserved resource oriented in non-canal areas, said spokesman for Agriculture Department Punjab.

The assistance will be provided to those farmers who have availability of sufficient quantity of water and their irrigated area is at least five acres, he said.

The spokesman said that application forms for registration in the scheme can be obtained during working hours at office of Deputy Director/ Assistant Director (Water Management) free of cost. Application forms may be downloaded from website www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk. Estimates of farm survey, design and estimated cost in all technical respect will be drafted and final approval will be given by the authority.

The irrigation water is delivered to the field through a net work of barrages, main canals, branch canals, distributaries, minors, sub minors and outlets.

The irrigation System of Punjab consists of about 23,184 miles length of canals, which command Culture able Commanded Area (CCA) of about 21 million acres. The 24 canal systems, which have a total capacity of 1.10 lac cusecs, draw their allocated discharges from 14 barrages of the Punjab.

The barrages also control diversion of supplies to the inter-river link canals which transfer the water of the western rivers to the eastern rivers to cater for irrigation systems off taking from these rivers. The water from the rivers is diverted to Main Canals / Link Canals from Barrages and head Regulators and distributed to the farmer’s fields through 58,000 outlets after flowing through the lengthy irrigation net-work.