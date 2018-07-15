Share:

­FAISALABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Sunday’s public meeting here said that his party would not stop electioneering despite the fears of terrorist attacks.

He severely criticised former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan alleging him murderer of 18 people as said by Sher Ali, the father of former state minister Abid Sher.

Imran also accused him of being illiterate regarding Islam. He was addressing a procession at Iqbal Park Dhobi Ghat. Imran further said that Rana Sanaullah Khan’s statement of welcoming Nawaz Sharif was more important than Hajj was a talk of a donkey-mind man.

He repeated his statement calling donkeys to the people came out on roads to welcome Nawaz Sharif. Imran asked the masses to cast their votes on July 25 to get rid of the people like Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah Khan. Khan added that he had been waiting for the upcoming elections for the past 22 years. “Allah provides many less chances to a nation like of July 25 to change their destiny,” he said. Imran Khan said that PTI if comes to power will establish rule of law where all citizens from all classes would enjoy equal rights.

He said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif is yet to answer about the Rs300 billion. The PTI chairman said that he was asked to cancel today’s rally as there were threat to his life, adding that he believed everyone will die on a specific time.

The aim of explosions is to delay the elections by creating panic and inflicting loss, he said and added his party will not stop the rallies.

Targeting his political opponents, Khan went on to say that the one whose money and properties are abroad should not be considered a leader as they don’t worry for their country. “Nawaz Sharif’s sons get richer day by day and the nation becomes poorer,” he said.

Likewise, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are yet to answer Rs35 billion money laundering allegations, he said. The PTI chairman Zardari used to black cinema tickets, he said adding that the money which would have been spent on nation was sent abroad.

He further said that he has been raising voice against corruption for the last 22 years, adding that the godfather of corruption had landed in Lahore. Khan said, “Shehbaz Sharif had assured the PML-N supremo that millions of people will be on the roads to welcome him but only about 4,000 were there to welcome Nawaz.” The PTI chairman said that former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif will join his brother in Adiala Jail after 2018 general elections.