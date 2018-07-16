Share:

ASF foil bid to smuggle ice heroin

RAWALPINDI:- The Customs and Airport Security Force (ASF) Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad by seizing 610 grams ice heroin from a passenger travelling from the Islamabad International Airport.

According to ASF official, a passenger hailing from Nowshera identified as Said Wali was going to Saudi Arabia through flight XY 316.

During the search, officials recovered 610 gram ice heroin which was hidden in his luggage tactfully. Later, he was shifted to the ANF police station in Rawalpindi, where a case was registered against him.