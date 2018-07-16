Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has prepared its second rejoinder pertaining to the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, which will be submitted to the International Court of Justice on July 17.

The document, which is to be submitted to the ICJ on Tuesday, comprises over 400 pages and prepared by a team of legal experts headed by the Attorney General for Pakistan.

Official sources said that Foreign Office India’s Director Fareeha Bugti has reached The Hague to respond to Pakistan’s reply in the case.

Pakistan on December 13 last year had filed its counter-memorial before the ICJ, a world court in The Hague which is looking into the Indian complaint on the conviction of the Indian spy.

Following Jadhav’s arrest and death sentence by Pakistan in 2016, India had approached the world court to halt his execution.

On April 17 this year, India submitted its reply to the ICJ after the international court, on January 23, directed India to do so.

India had submitted its pleadings to the ICJ on September 13, 2017. The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleadings, which were submitted on December 13 that year.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

The reply also stated that Jadhav, who was a serving officer of the Indian Navy, did not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

Commander Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer working for Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan, after he entered Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.

In a reaction to the move, Pakistan’s relations with India turned tense and New Delhi approached the ICJ to hear the case.

India had moved the ICJ to give it six months to file pleadings in the case, which the United Nations’ judicial organ turned down in June this year.

On May 18, 2017, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Jadhav until a final decision was made in the proceedings.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” ordered Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, as he announced the decision.

PAKISTAN, INDIA TO BE PART

OF ANTI-TERROR SCO DRILL

NEXT MONTH

Monitoring Desk adds: Militaries of Pakistan and India will be part of a mega anti-terror drill in Russia next month which is being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) with an aim to expand cooperation among the member countries to deal with terrorism and extremism.

The exercise will be joined by all SCO member countries including Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The drill, “Peace Mission”, will take place nearly three months after the SCO, in its annual summit in Chinese city of Qingdao, resolved to deepen cooperation among their militaries to deal with threats of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

On the sidelines of the exercise, military officials of the SCO countries are likely to deliberate on ways to enhance cooperation to stop spread of terrorist ideologies and eliminate factors and conditions that facilitate terrorism and extremism, the Indian media reported.

It will be for the first time since Independence that Pakistan and India will both be part of a military exercise, though the armies of the two nations have worked together in UN peacekeeping missions. Both countries were admitted as observers of the grouping in 2005 and they were admitted as full members of the bloc last year. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 percent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India’s membership was strongly pushed by Russia while Pakistan’s entry into the grouping was backed by China.