Islamabad - The Islamabad Traffic Police challaned over one lac bike-riders for not using helmet during the ongoing year 2018, according to the officials.

Furthermore, the ITP impounded 4793 bikes on the same charges and vowed to ensure implementation of the law to secure lives of the riders. According to the ITP officials, the police have started a campaign against failing to use helmets by bike-riders in the city. They said that action was taken against 105008 bike-riders in the said period while 215964 road-users were also educated on road safety and traffic rules during 865 different activities in the city. SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed said that the campaign against traffic rules’ violations would continue and also vowed to implement the relevant laws to secure the lives of the road-users. He also advised parents to prohibit their children from using bikes without helmet.

and from riding bikes in a dangerous way.