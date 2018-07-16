Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Sunday urged the Karachiites to vote for party candidates and reject the people who were misleading the citizen since decades.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in District Korangi. PSP chairman along with PSP candidates Asif Hasnain, Faizan Yasir, Sheeraz Waheed during the visited inaugurated party election office in various constituencies including NA-240, PS-96 and PS-95.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan which cherishes the country inspite of it no one is honest to own it to resolve its basic problems. It has turn into a heap of garbage. He said that angels will not come to help you have to rely on self help and distinguish between right and wrong. To get rid of tyrants you have to vote for dolphin to succeed and achieve the aims and objectives, he added.

“No one bothers about the youth of Karachi or the basic amenities for which it is being deprived Muhajirs woke up to give their utmost support but what did they get in return contaminated water, un administered hospitals, heaps of thrash, which has become the identity of the metropolis. I want you to be the voice of the nation, to create a link between all the ethnicities. Be ready to bring change on 25th July for a new beginning,” he added. Furthermore, PSP President Anees Qaimkhani visited different UCs of Azizabad, Gulberg and Liaquatabad to review the election campaign and also inaugurated the election office in UC26 Gulberg town.

He and his team along with General Secretary Raza Haroon and Iftikhar Alam were warmly welcomed by a large enthusiastic crowd, enchanting slogans and showering petals.

Addressing the gathering Anees said that for the sake of bright future and to get rid of the worn out system everyone must opt for dolphin on 25th July. You have to join and strengthen the hands of Mustafa Kamal for a better and developed Pakistan. We are here to struggle for all ethnicities including muhajirs and time is coming when the middle class will rule, said PSP President.