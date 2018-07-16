Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Law and Environment Jameel Yusuf has urged upon the professional journalists that they should focus on research and training for proper their and authenticate reporting as they are the eyes, ears and pulse of the society and they did that they would be able to perform their professional duties with devotion.

Addressing an interactive session on “General Election 2018- Role of Media” organised by Pakistan Council of Media Women here on Sunday, Jameel Yusuf asked the women to come forward at every level, the government is working for encouraging them as it had made law of at work place harassment and many other steps to further encourage and give due representation at every level in every field.

He said that the women journalist should work like Justice Majida Rizvi Nadira Panjwani, Fauzia Saeed and many others are working for the betterment of the women and the society.

Jameel Yusuf further said that women journalists and reporters who are working as freelance or as representative of their individual organisation must had a knowledge and research about their professional skills during general elections and in the respective field to understand the code of conduct which is issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister has said that we are working to provide better and quality facilities to the media men in this regard considering to make some legislation so that professionals get their due benefits, safety and security. He asked the media houses to get their workers insured and advertisement will be given to those who paid salaries to the working journalists, also said we are fighting against corruption and malpractices, we will jointly curb and crush them.

He also advised the media women that they use their mobile as tracking tool during elections and field work for their proper safety. Social media applications, Whatsapp and twitter must be used with responsibilities not to forward without authentication and verifications so that your safety is protected and ensured.

Earlier Senior Journalist Mehmood Sham while lauding the interactive session as a learning for new comers and stressed upon media women to be focused not generalize the reporting. News must be reliable and not to express your own opinion or analyze, it should be reading and research methods.

Senior Journalists Salahuddin Hayder, General Secretary PFUJ G?M Jamali, Manzar Naqvi, Hassan Abbas of KUJ, President Pakistan Council of Media women Humera Motalani also addressed the occasion.

Later the Caretaker Minister Information Jameel Yusuf and others distributed certificates among 40 media women participants of interactive session.