Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on PML-N candidate for NA-111 (Gojra) Ch Khalid Javed Warraich for violation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

The DC had summoned the PML-N candidate in his office and charged him of arms’ exhibition as per the report of police’s Special Branch. He fined him a total Rs20,000 and warned him not to get involved in violation of ECP code of conduct again.

Previously, his wife Fauzia Khalid Warraich, District Council chairperson, had also been imposed a fine of same amount for violation of ECP code of conduct.