Lahore - A digging into the reports circulating in the media about Nawaz Sharif’s alleged meetings with some influential foreign figures in the UAE before his homecoming have turned out to be false.

It was rumoured that the former prime minister met with some UAE officials during his eight hour layover in Abu Dhabi lounge. Some other reports said he was visited by a Turkish delegation.

But eyewitnesses, who were in the airport lounge at the time, told The Nation that there was no truth in such reports. The former premier did not meet any prominent foreign person during the stopover, they confirmed.

Special Report