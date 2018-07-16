Share:

LAHORE (PR) - World Islamic Organisation Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have returned to Pakistan to serve the punishment awarded by an accountability.

He says that Sharif is a political leader, but he was not allowed to meet his mother or supporters. He condemned this act of the caretaker government and said that no democratic society would behave this way.

He said that Sharif and his family are not afraid of the jail; had they been afraid of jail, they would not have returned to Pakistan. He said that Sharif returned to Pakistan for the sake of people of Pakistan and future of their children. He said that Sharif’s return is proof of his patriotism. He said this was inhuman to force Sharif to return to Pakistan at a time when his wife Kalsoom is fighting for life at a London hospital.